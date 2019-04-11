As a part of his audio/visual production classes, Scott Anderson, a teacher at Coffee County High School had his students create a 60-second public service announcement for the Operation Prevention video challenge.
Operation Prevention is a program created by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Discovery Education to help lessen the epidemic of the abuse of prescription drugs. Their goal is to jump-start a life-altering conversation about the dangers of abusing opioids and the damage it can cause to a life. The video challenge in which the A/V classes participated was to create the video informing the audience about the harmfulness of opioid abuse.
One of the groups from the level 3 class – consisting of Dalton Sherrill, Jackson Hamm, Brian Wang, and Yanely Luna – were selected as a finalist to be voted on in the program’s public voting period. Voting for their video is going on now.
Mr. Anderson told WMSR News that he is very proud of his students and those who produced the video:
The A/V students would like for as many students to vote as often as possible. There is one vote allowed per IP address per day. The school shares one IP address so it would be most helpful for students, faculty, staff, and public to vote outside of school. Voting ends April 25. Everyone can vote for “What Could’ve Been” now! https://www.operationprevention.com/vote
Coffee Co. High School Students Enter Nationwide Competition
As a part of his audio/visual production classes, Scott Anderson, a teacher at Coffee County High School had his students create a 60-second public service announcement for the Operation Prevention video challenge.