Coffee County Fair’s 2016 Fairest of the Fair, Courtney Miller competed on Friday night in the Tennessee Association of Fair’s state beauty pageant.
Miller had an outstanding night, finishing runner-up.
The event was held at the Music City Sheraton in Nashville, TN.
Congratulations to Courtney Miller on a job well done and representing Coffee County in such a positive way.
For young ladies wanting to compete in the 2017 Coffee County Fairest of the Fair the event will be held in September.
Coffee Co. Fairest of the Fair winner competes at State Competition
