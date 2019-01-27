Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott told WMSR News last week that he has asked to recuse himself from deciding the outcome of a TBI investigation into the Tullahoma Police Department launched in December.
In December, at Northcott’s request, TBI agents began investigating a complaint regarding the police department’s handling of the investigation of a November motor vehicle crash involving Chief Paul Blackwell’s son, Jonathan Paul Blackwell.
Northcott told WMSR that he has asked for a pro tem prosecutor to be assigned to review the findings of the investigation and decide what appropriate action should be taken, if any in this matter.
Northcott said he is doing this because of a professional relationship to avoid any appearance of impropriety.
The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference in Nashville will decide who to assign to the case.
Earlier this month Chief Blackwell and Captain George Marsh were placed on administrative leave by City of Tullahoma Administrator Jennifer W. Moody.
A news release from the City of Tullahoma stated that the city has begun an internal investigation into the police department management. As a result of this investigation, Blackwell and Marsh have been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice.
This internal investigation is not related to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) ongoing investigation. Any action regarding the internal investigation is considered a personnel matter and cannot be discussed until due process.
Coffee Co. District Attorney Recusing Himself from Tullahoma Police Chief Investigation
Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott told WMSR News last week that he has asked to recuse himself from deciding the outcome of a TBI investigation into the Tullahoma Police Department launched in December.