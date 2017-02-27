Coffee Co. Deputy, Manchester Officer and K-9 make Drug Bust

Photo: L-R Blake Simmons, Dale Roberson and K-9 Roccon. Also included are items confiscated.[/caption]Just before midnight on Saturday an emergency call came out for police to be on the lookout for a reckless driver on the McMinnville Highway. As the subject passed by Deputy Blake Simmons he was allegedly driving from side to side and into the median. Simmons stopped the man identified as Joseph Nekia Jackson age 42 of Linda Lane Manchester.” width=”300″]
In the deputy’s report he said the man had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Simmons says Jackson was asked to take a field sobriety tests, which Simmons said in his report that Jackson refused. The deputy’s report also says that the man refused a blood test and a search warrant had to be obtained.
Simmons says that Jackson refused for his car to be searched so Manchester Officer Dale Roberson and his K-9 were called to the scene. The K-9 alerted on the vehicle and after a search of the vehicle officers allegedly located in the center console a plastic container and scales. Once the plastic container was opened allegedly found was 53.3 grams of methamphetamine, 38.2 grams of marijuana, and 99.5 2 mg Alprazolam pills. Also allegedly found were scales and a glass pipe with residue and a large amount of cash.
Jackson was charged with DUI, violation of implied consent, 3 counts of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Bond was set at $50,000 and he’ll appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on March 13, 2017.