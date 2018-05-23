The Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to step up seat belt enforcement from now thru June 3, surrounding one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. This is an effort to remind all citizens to utilize the safety equipment available, and for deputies to continue to help protect lives on county roads and highways. Motorists are dying in motor vehicle crashes daily due to simply not using their seat belt. There is no good excuse for not wearing a seatbelt. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), 315 people killed in Tennessee traffic crashes last year were not wearing a seat belt. This represents approximately 30 percent of the state’s total traffic fatalities in 2017. Our law enforcement personnel have seen the consequences of not buckling up. They see the loss of life. Often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.
As Memorial Day weekend and the Summer season approaches, the Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. wants to make sure people are doing the one thing they can to save them in a crash—buckling up. Seatbelt usage is mandatory in Tennessee. Sheriff Steve Graves and his staff hope that each person is committed to starting their Summer in a positive manner by simply “Buckling Up”.
For more information on seat belt safety and child passenger safety visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.
Click It or Ticket
