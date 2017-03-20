The City Clean Up day is Saturday, April 1 from 8:00 am until Noon in Tullahoma. Volunteers are asked to report to Public Works for tools and assignments.
“Getting litter picked-up is critical to the vibrancy of our City,” said Director of Public Works, Wayne Limbaugh. “We ask residents to not litter. With your help, we can go a long way in keeping Tullahoma clean and beautiful. It is simple to keep the garbage with you and throw it away and recycle it at home or a gas station.”
“We want Tullahomans to care enough to help us keep our roadways free of litter,” said Director of Community Development, Winston Brooks. “
Concerned citizens can take action by reporting litter when you witness littering from vehicles on the state’s roadways to 1-877-8-LITTER. If you get the license plate, they’ll hear from the state. The letter will include information about how to contain their litter and inform them that litterers can be fined up to $1,500. Residents can also report hot spots to Public Works at 454-1768.
“I am convinced 99.5% of Tullahoma citizens want to live in a clean and attractive community,” said Mayor Lane Curlee. “I know 100% of the people want to invest in Tullahoma want to invest in a clean and attractive community.”
To report an area needing to be cleaned, call Public Works prior to the event.
“Organize your church group, business, or even family and join me in making a difference by helping to clean up Tullahoma. Although the official day is Saturday, April 1, if another day works better for you and your team, go for it,” said Mayor Curlee.
Please don’t make an excuse. Public works will supply the bags and grabbers to pick up the trash.
If you want to be officially counted for service hours, Volunteers should call Public Works at 931-454-1768 to sign up and then meet between 8:00-9:00 a.m. at the Tullahoma Public Works Department, 942 Maplewood Avenue for supplies and assignments the day of the event.
Clean Up Day set for Tullahoma
The City Clean Up day is Saturday, April 1 from 8:00 am until Noon in Tullahoma. Volunteers are asked to report to Public Works for tools and assignments.