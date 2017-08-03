Claybusters Trap Team Captures National Title

The Sub Junior(ages 12 thru 14) team(Class A) of Hayden Jacobs, Logan Meadows, Tucker Carlton, Victoria Majors and Lexi Stacey capped off a Tennessee state AIM title with a national championship. The team shot a 2 day total of 957 clays out of a possible 200. Carlton led the way for the CCMS squad as he shot a 198 including his first “100” in Monday’s round. Jacobs had a 2 day total of 197 including a round of 99 on Tuesday. Majors broke 191 clays with a high round of 96 on Monday. Meadows shot a 187 with a high round on Monday of 95 and Stacey brought down 184 targets with a high round of 94 on Tuesday.The Claybusters Junior(ages 15 thru 18) team(Class A) of Austin Schaller, Zach Bonee, Garrett Bradford, Coleton Tabor and Tanner Carlton tied for the national title to go along with their 2017 AIM state title as well. After a “reverse run” paper tie-breaker, the CHS squad finished in 3rd place with a total of 974/1000. The Claybusters were led by Zach Bonee who used a perfect round of 100 on Monday to finish with a 2 day total of 197. Tanner Carlton shot a pair of 98’s to finish at 196. Schaller broke 195 targets with a high round of 98 on Tuesday. Tabor had a pair of 97’s to finish at 194 and Bradford bagged 192 clays with a high round of 97 on Tuesday. The Claybusters Junior(ages 15 thru 18) Class D squad of Aubrey Payne, Kendall Seay, Neil Slone, Hope Richardson and Lindsey Dickson finished as the national runner-up. This CHS squad finished their rounds with a team score of 880/1000. Dickson led the squad as she shot a 2 day total of 197 targets with a high round of 99 on Tuesday. Hope Richardson downed 186 targets as she bagged 93 each round. Neil Slone bagged 93 on Tuesday to finish with a 2 day total of 185 and Seay finished at 158 shooting a high round of 80 on Monday. Payne dropped 154 clays with a high round of 78 of Tuesday. For individual honors, Emma Mathews captured the Class C Sub Junior national runner-up trophy. Mathews shot a 2 day total of 190 as she had a high day of 96 on Tuesday. Tucker Carlton won the Class A Sub Junior national runner-up title with his 198. Carlton tied for the national title but settled for 2nd place after the tie-breaker.