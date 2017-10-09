City of Tullahoma Receives Budget Presentation and Financial Reporting Awards
These awards represent a significant achievement by the City, reflecting the commitment of the Board of Mayor and Alderman and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting, accounting and financial reporting. Only fifteen municipalities in the State of Tennessee received both awards during the last award cycle.
The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting. This is the 18th year the City has received this honor. To receive the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, the City satisfied nationally recognized guidelines for budget presentation, which include an assessment of how well the budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device.
The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. This is the 23rd year the City has been judged to have demonstrated a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” in the preparation of its annual financial report.
The awards were presented to Susan Wilson, Finance Director, Donna Graham, Accounting Manager, and the Finance Department staff.