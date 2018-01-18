CITY OF MANCHESTER
SPECIAL CALL BOARD MEETING AGENDA
BOARD ROOM
JANUARY 23, 2018
4:30 P.M.
CALL TO ORDER:
Pursuant to a call by Mayor Lonnie Norman, there will be a special called Board Meeting on January 23 at 4:30 p.m. for the following resolutions and ordinances:
Ordinances:
a. 2nd reading of an ordinance to amend Title 9 of the Manchester Municipal Code to add a new chapter titled “Mobile Food Units” and Manchester Municipal Code Relative to zoning for “Mobile Food Units”; sponsored by Vice Mayor French.
b. 1st reading of an ordinance to incorporate the provisions of T.C.A. 55-8-207 as a City Ordinance; sponsored by Vice Mayor French.
Resolutions:
a.1st reading of a resolution authorizing the application for and acceptance of a Tennessee Department of Transportation Special Litter Grant 2017 – 2020; sponsored by Alderman Lana Sain.