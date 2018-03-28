City of Manchester Leaf Vacuum Service will return in the Fall
The Leaf Vacuum Service will resume again this fall, usually sometime toward the end of October. Until then, any leaves put out for disposal AFTER APRIL 13th must be placed in PAPER RECYCLABLE BAGS. These can be obtained at local retail stores. Grass Clipping must be placed in these bags year-round. All leaves and grass must be recycled under State and Federal regulations.
All leaves placed out to be vacuumed must be free of any sticks, rocks, limbs, etc. or any other debris that would obstruct or harm the equipment.
If you have any questions please feel free to contact the City of Manchester, Street Department office at 728-6903 Monday thru Friday, 6:00 am to 3:30 pm.