City of Manchester Disscussing Plans for School Resource Officer (SRO)
Yother said if approved, Westwood Middle School would be the officer’s base location but would assisting the city’s two elementary schools.
You may remember that the public began asking about having an SRO for the city schools after a student brought an unloaded gun to Westwood Middle School in September (2017).
Chief Yother told WMSR News that the starting pay for an officer is just over $40,000, plus benefits. He said some other costs are involved such as the person’s uniform, training, car and other needed items or supplies and that would be an extra $24,000. The chief said those items are a one-time cost and some reoccurring.
Yother went on to say that the city schools and police department will need to come up with a plan to split the cost of the SRO in order for that person to be approved.