CITY OF MANCHESTER
BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA
December 5, 2017
5:30 P.M. Community Grant Public Meeting
6:30 P.M. Board Meeting
1.INVOCATION
2.PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
3.ROLL CALL
4.MINUTES
Nov. 7, 2017 Board Meeting & Beer Board
5.CORRESPONDENCE
6.COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
7.COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
8.COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
Safety, Finance, Art, Street, Water & Sewer, Recreation, Tourism and Development, Planning and Zoning, and Historic Zoning.
9. RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES
Resolutions:
a.A resolution to accept land prepared to be donated by Buster Bush; sponsored by Lana Sain.
Ordinances:
a.Second reading of an ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code Section 12-101 relative to building codes adopted by reference; sponsored by Alderman Swan.
b.Second reading of an ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code Section 2-101 relative to membership on the Manchester Recreation Commission; sponsored by Alderman Sain.
c.First reading of an ordinance amending the Budget Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2017-18, Ordinance 1537; sponsored by Cheryl Swan.
10. OLD BUSINESS
11. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
12. ADJOURNMENT following Beer Board
