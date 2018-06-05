CITY OF MANCHESTER
BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA
July 3, 2018
5:30 P.M. Work Session
6:30 P.M. Board Meeting
1.INVOCATION
2.PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
3.ROLL CALL
4.MINUTES
June 5, 2018 Board and Beer Board Minutes
5.CORRESPONDENCE
Family of Jeff Mitchell
6.COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
7.
8.COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
9.COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
Safety, Finance, Art, Street, Water & Sewer, Recreation, Tourism, Planning and Zoning, and Historic Zoning
9. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
Resolutions:
a)A resolution approving extension of sewer service outside the city limits of the City of Manchester to property owned by Lawson Real Estate, G.P. described in Book W385 Page 968, Register’s Office of Coffee County, Tennessee; sponsored by Alderman Bellamy.
b) A resolution approving a contract with Brindley & Sons Construction, Inc. in the amount of Fifty Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Seven Dollars ($50,727) for performance of FY2015 Safe Routes to School Sidewalk Extension Sate Project 16LPLM-F1-028; sponsored by Alderman Elam.
c)A resolution to accept a Tennessee Department of Transportation Planning Grant in the amount of Ninety Thousand Dollars ($90,000) requiring a match by the City of Manchester of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000); sponsored by Alderman Swan.
Ordinances:
a)First reading of an ordinance to amend Manchester Municipal Code 8-215 relative to the hours for sale of beer for off premises consumption; sponsored by Alderman Elam.
b)First reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning ordinance regarding certain medical facilities within the City of Manchester; sponsored by Vice Mayor French.
10. NEW BUSINESS
11. OLD BUSINESS
12. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
13. ADJOURNMENT Beer Board to Follow
