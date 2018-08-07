CITY OF MANCHESTER BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA August 7 meeting

CITY OF MANCHESTER
BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA
August 7, 2018
5:30 P.M. Work Session
6:30 P.M. Board Meeting
1.INVOCATION
2.PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
3.ROLL CALL
4.MINUTES
July 3, 2018 Board and Beer Board Minutes, July 30, 2018 Special Call Minutes.
5.CORRESPONDENCE
Coffee Café
MPD Letter
6.COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
7.COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
8.COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
Safety, Finance, Art, Street, Water & Sewer, Recreation, Tourism, Planning and Zoning, and Historic Zoning
9. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
Resolutions:
a.A resolution authorizing the purchase of three (3) 2016 Dodge Charger patrol cars from the State of Missouri for a total purchase price of fifty-five thousand five hundred and 00/100 dollars ($55,500); sponsored by Vice Mayor French.
Ordinances:
a.An ordinance amending Title 14 Chapter 6, Sections 1 and 2 of the Manchester Municipal Code, the same being the zoning ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, to amend that ordinance and zoning map to provide that real estate owned by Southern Custom Building, LLC, located at 1300 Old Tullahoma Highway be rezoned as C-3 Commercial from I-2 Industrial; sponsored by Vice Mayor French.
10. NEW BUSINESS
Inmate Work Agreement
New Firefighters Oath
Presentation to outgoing Aldermen
11. OLD BUSINESS
12. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
13. ADJOURNMENT Beer Board to Follow
