CITY OF MANCHESTER BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA

November 6, 2018
NO Work Session
6:30 P.M. Board Meeting

1.INVOCATION

2.PLEDGE TO THE FLAG

3.ROLL CALL

4.MINUTES
October 2, 2018 Board Minutes.

5.CORRESPONDENCE

6.COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
Recognition of Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny

7.COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
Park Partners Check Presentation to BOMA

8.COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
Safety, Finance, Street, Water & Sewer, Recreation, Tourism, Planning & Zoning, Historic Zoning

9. RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES:
Resolutions:

Ordinances:
a.2ND reading of an ordinance to repeal Manchester Municipal Code Section 7-308 RESIDENCY OF FIREMEN; sponsored by Alderman French.
b.1st reading of an ordinance to adopt certain traffic statutes of the State of Tennessee as City Ordinances; sponsored by Alderman Elam.
c.1st reading of an ordinance to abolish Title 2 Section 2 of the Manchester Municipal Code relative to the Manchester Arts Commission; sponsored by Alderman Messick.
10. NEW BUSINESS
Approve January BOMA Meeting date (1-1-19 holiday)
11. OLD BUSINESS

12. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN

13. ADJOURNMENT– Beer Board to follow

