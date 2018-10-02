CITY OF MANCHESTER
BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA
November 6, 2018
NO Work Session
6:30 P.M. Board Meeting
1.INVOCATION
2.PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
3.ROLL CALL
4.MINUTES
October 2, 2018 Board Minutes.
5.CORRESPONDENCE
6.COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
Recognition of Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny
7.COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
Park Partners Check Presentation to BOMA
8.COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
Safety, Finance, Street, Water & Sewer, Recreation, Tourism, Planning & Zoning, Historic Zoning
9. RESOLUTIONS AND ORDINANCES:
Resolutions:
Ordinances:
a.2ND reading of an ordinance to repeal Manchester Municipal Code Section 7-308 RESIDENCY OF FIREMEN; sponsored by Alderman French.
b.1st reading of an ordinance to adopt certain traffic statutes of the State of Tennessee as City Ordinances; sponsored by Alderman Elam.
c.1st reading of an ordinance to abolish Title 2 Section 2 of the Manchester Municipal Code relative to the Manchester Arts Commission; sponsored by Alderman Messick.
10. NEW BUSINESS
Approve January BOMA Meeting date (1-1-19 holiday)
11. OLD BUSINESS
12. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
13. ADJOURNMENT– Beer Board to follow
cityofmanchestertn.com