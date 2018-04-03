City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman Agendas May 1, 2018 meeting

CITY OF MANCHESTER
BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN AGENDA
May 1, 2018
5:30 P.M. Work Session
6:30 P.M. Board Meeting
1.INVOCATION
2.PLEDGE TO THE FLAG
3.ROLL CALL
4.MINUTES
April 3, 2018 Board Minutes
5.CORRESPONDENCE
6.COMMENTS FROM MAYOR
7.COMMENTS FROM CITIZENS
8.COMMITTEE AND COMMISSION REPORTS
Safety, Finance, Art, Street, Water & Sewer, Recreation, Tourism, Planning and Zoning, and Historic Zoning
9. ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
Ordinances:
a)Second reading of an ordinance amending Title 14, Chapter 6, Sections 1 and 2 of the Manchester Municipal Code, the same being the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, to amend that ordinance and zoning map to provide that real estate owned by I.A. Howard and wife, Marilyn Howard, be rezoned asC-3 Commercial from R-2 Residential; sponsored by Alderman Swan. (Buck Street Border)
b)Second reading of an ordinance amending Title 14, Chapter 6, Sections 1 and 2 of the Manchester Municipal Code, the same being the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, to amend that ordinance and zoning map to provide that real estate owned by I.A. Howard and wife, Marilyn Howard, be rezoned asC-3 Commercial from R-2 Residential; sponsored by Alderman Swan. (Hwy.41 Border)
c)Second reading of an ordinance amending Title 14, Chapter 6, Sections 1 and 2 of the Manchester Municipal Code, the same being the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, to amend that ordinance and zoning map to provide that real estate owned by I.A. Howard and wife, Marilyn Howard, be rezoned as R-2M Residential from R-2 Residential; sponsored by Alderman Swan.
d)Second reading of an ordinance amending Title 14, Chapter 6, Sections 1 and 2 of the Manchester Municipal Code, the same being the zoning ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, to amend that ordinance and zoning map to provide that real estate owned by Greg Curl and Joey Curl be rezoned as C-3 Commercial from R-4 Residential; sponsored by Vice Mayor French.
Resolutions:
a)A resolution authorizing purchase of two (2) E42 T4 Bobcat compact excavators from Bobcat of Nashville at a total cost of eighty-eight thousand two hundred fifteen and 80/100 dollars ($88,215.80); sponsored by Alderman Bellamy.
b)A resolution authorizing contracting with the State of Tennessee for reimbursement of the cost of Maintenance of State Routes which pass over city streets for the fiscal year 2018-2019 in an amount not to exceed eighty-one thousand seven hundred fifteen and 80/100 dollars ($81,715.80); sponsored by Alderman Sain.
c)A resolution authorizing the City of Manchester, Tennessee to enter into a contract with Brindley & Sons Construction, Inc., in the amount of forty-two thousand seven hundred forty-seven dollars ($42,747) for safe routes to school project SRTS 9207(19); sponsored by Alderman Sain.
10. NEW BUSINESS
11. OLD BUSINESS
12. ITEMS FROM THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN
13. ADJOURNMENT Beer Board to Follow
