City of Manchester
Beer Board Agenda
May 1, 2018
Immediately Following Regular Mayor and Aldermen Board Meeting
Call the Meeting to Order:
Application(s) SPECIAL EVENT Beer Permit:
1.Public Building Authority of Coffee County TN, doing business as Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center located at 147 Hospitality Boulevard Manchester TN, 37355. Special Events Beer Permit, Events located at Manchester Rotary Park, 557 North Woodland Street Manchester, TN 37355. Event (1)
Good Friends Music Fest on June 5, 2018, time 2:00 p.m. till 10:00 p.m. Event (2) Fourth of July Fireworks, City of Manchester on July 4th, 2018, time 6 p.m. till 10 p.m.
Adjournment:
