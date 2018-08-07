«

City of Manchester Beer Board Agenda August 7 meeting

City of Manchester
Beer Board Agenda
August 7, 2018

Immediately Following Regular Mayor and Aldermen Board Meeting

Call the Meeting to Order:

Application(s):

Bhadrkia Patel, 201 Murfreesboro Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355 for ARIES MAARS LLC, DBA Day’s Inn & Suites. Property previously known as Greenleaf Inn. Name and Address of Property Owner is same as applicant. This application is for the sale of beer for on-premises consumption.

Randy Dale Harwell, 134 Winstead Road, Manchester, TN 37355 for D & R Market located at 400 Hillsboro Blvd. Property owner is MDS Properties located at 3719 East Compton Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. This application is for the sale of beer for off-premises consumption.

Adjournment:

