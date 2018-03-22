City Administrator Retiring in Tullahoma

Tullahoma’s longtime City Administrator Jody Baltz will be retiring in May. He announced his in intentions at a meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this month.
Baltz has been responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city for 20 years.
According to Baltz, Mayor Lane Curlee has plans to hire an interim employee who will essentially shadow Baltz in his daily work in order to make the transition away from Baltz’s leadership easier.
By April 9, Baltz said, Curlee will make his recommendation for an interim city administrator to the board of mayor aldermen for its approval.
