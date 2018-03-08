Attention Coffee County residents: Phone calls are being made to people in our area from Police Officers Support Alliance asking for donations to help support police officers.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves wants to let the citizens of the county know that his department is in no way associated with this company. The caller has actually called at least two employees of the department asking for a donation. Sheriff Graves and others at the department have researched the Police Officers Support Alliance and at last report their mailing address was shown to be a mailbox inside a UPS store in Massachusetts. They are listed as a Political Action Committee or PAC and filing documents show them to be located in Texas.
Sheriff Graves says if you do not feel comfortable with whom you are speaking to, you should not give out any personal information. Graves added, “This has not been confirmed as a scam, but it always good to be cautious.”
Citizens Receiving Questionable Calls
Attention Coffee County residents: Phone calls are being made to people in our area from Police Officers Support Alliance asking for donations to help support police officers.