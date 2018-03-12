Church Security Meeting set for March 24

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will be holding a meeting concerning church security on March 24, 2018 at Noon. The meeting is open to anyone who wants to attend and will take place in the Community Room at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
Discussion will include church security and how to make your congregation safe and secure in a house of worship. The meeting will allow people ask questions and help the sheriff’s department gather information to help area churches. The sheriff’s department looks forward to assisting churches and welcome any input citizens might have to help keep everyone safer.
There will also be an opportunity to schedule a time to visit your church to look at individual needs.
If you have any questions about the meeting contact Investigator Kelly Smith at 931-570-4425 or ksmith@coffeecountytn.org.
