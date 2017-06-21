Church Burns in Tullahoma
Fire Chief Richard Shasteen said that when crews arrived flames were already coming from the building’s attic area. He added that the church was about a 50 percent total loss.
A portion of Cedar Lane and the city pool had to be closed for a period of time.
According to Tullahoma Police Investigator Tyler Hatfield, an electric meter had been stolen from the building. The Tullahoma Utility Board was installing a new meter and it arced. That is when the church began to burn.
No injuries were reported.
Shasteen added that he wanted to thank Manchester Fire and Rescue and the AEDC Fire Department for their mutual aid assistance.
He said the State Bomb and Arson Squad will begin their investigation on Thursday.