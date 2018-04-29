Tullahoma Police are investigating the burglary of a church on East Moore Street.
According to a report by Officer Josh Leverette, on April 21 members of the Church of Jesus Christ located at 519 East Moore Street were in the building cleaning when they noticed a red and white electric guitar, amplifier and a burgundy Fender Strat electric guitar with case missing.
According to the police report, the thieves left a soda can at the church.
Tullahoma Police Detective Johnny Gore is investigating the theft.
Church Burglary in Tullahoma
