Early Friday morning (October 5, 2018) in Monteagle a man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Monteagle Church of Christ and Monteagle Flea Market.
A man who says he is not from Monteagle was found walking through the town carrying a bag with several old coins inside.
Monteagle Police reports that after an investigation they discovered the church and storage building and cabin at the flea market had been broken into.
Jeffery Tittle was arrested and charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of vandalism, and three counts of theft.
Church and Flea Market Burglarized in Monteagle
