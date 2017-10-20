CHS Volleyball Captures District Championship

The Coffee County volleyball team blazed through Thursday night’s semifinals and finals to capture the District 8AAA tournament championship in Lincoln County. After capturing the regular season via a tiebreaker, the Lady Raiders left no doubt who the better team was in the district tournament as they swept Franklin County and Lincoln County in straight sets. Coffee County captured their first district title since 2014 and secured their 6th straight trip to next week’s region tournament.
In the semifinals, Coffee County jumped on Franklin County from the first point as they cruised past the Rebelettes in straight sets 25-11, 25-12 and 25-19. Six service aces in the first set gave an indication of how strong the Coffee County service game was all night. The Lady Raiders finished the match with 19 aces against only 9 service errors. Tyana Fenton led the team in aces with 6. Abigail Parker and Odalis Garcia each added 4 aces for the Lady Raiders. Freshman Lexi Bryan had Coffee County’s only block and led the team in kills with 8 including one on the first point of the match. Tyana Fenton had 9 digs and Amada Mukai finished with 19 assists. The win advanced Coffee County to the finals against the winner of the other semifinal game.
You can download a copy of the broadcast at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/franklin-county-vs-coffee-county-high-school-volleyball_115319
In the other semifinal, Lincoln County used a raucous crowd to rally from behind to beat Columbia in 5 sets. The emotional win, coupled with a renewed Lady Raider determination, served to hamper the Lady Falcons in the first set of the finals. Coffee County roared out to a 14 to 2 lead on their way to a championship sweep. The Lady Raiders won by set scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-10.
Leading 4 to 2 in the first set, senior Tyana Fenton served 10 straight points, including 5 aces in the run, to give the Lady Raiders a seemingly insurmountable 14 to 2 lead. Lincoln County found their footing and rebounded to cut the deficit to 22 to 16 before the Lady Raiders closed out the first set on a Keelie Hillis kill. After chopping through Lincoln County in the 2nd set, Coffee County started the 3rd set on another serving tear. Amanda Mukai served 4 aces to help jump start Coffee County to an 8 to 0 lead. That blistering start silenced the Lincoln County student section and put the tournament championship question to rest.
Once again, Coffee County was brilliant at the service line as they had 16 aces. Fenton led the team in aces with 5. Mukai added the 4 aces and Abigail Parker and Abigail Layne each came off the bench with a pair of aces. Fenton once again led the team in digs with 10 while Alliyah Williams added 9. Keelie Hillis had the team lead in kills with 7 while senior Odalis Garcia had 6 kills, including the kill on championship point. Williams added 6 kills and 9 digs.
Following the match, Coffee County had 3 players named to the All-District team and Tyana Fenton was named the District 8AAA Most Valuable Player. Fenton, the career leader in digs for Coffee County, was joined on the all-district team by fellow seniors Alliyah Williams and Odalis Garcia, along with sophomore Keelie Hillis.
Coffee County will now advance to next week’s Region 4AAA tournament in Murfreesboro. The date and times will be announced this weekend.
You can download a copy of the broadcast at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/lincoln-county-vs-coffee-county-high-school-volleyball_115330