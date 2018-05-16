CHS Softball Claims Region Title

Hosting Lincoln County at Terry Floyd Field on Wednesday, the Coffee County Lady Raiders were looking for the first region title since 2014. Facing off against their District 8AAA rival Lady Falcons, Coffee County hosted an overflow crowd in the Region 4AAA title game. Once again, it was a late rally that lifted Coffee County to the 4 to 3 win.
Trailing 3 to 1 entering the bottom of the 5th inning, Coffee County strung together 3 doubles and capitalized on a Lincoln County error to plate 3 runs and take a 4 to 3 lead into the 6th. With 1 out, Ashley Evans, Katie Rutledge and Raven Rogers each laced doubles to tie the game at 3.
Lauren Tomberlin drilled a grounder to the 2nd baseman that was too hot to handle to allow Rogers to score the eventual winning run.
Keri Munn allowed only 1 hit in the final 4 innings to grab the win. The win is the 4th win of the year for the Lady Raiders over Lincoln County.
Haley Richardson had 2 hits; including an RBI single in the 2nd inning to give the Lady Raiders their first run. For her efforts, Richardson was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Munn finished with 2 singles and a sacrifice at the plate while striking out 5 and walking none in the circle.
After the game, Coach Brandon McWhorter talked to Lucky Knott…
The win gives the Lady Raiders their 8th win in their last 9 games and improves their record to 21 and 19 on the season. The Lady Raiders will now host Friday night’s sectional game scheduled for 7 PM. The Lady Raiders will take on Walker Valley with the winner advancing to the state tournament. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast as we begin live coverage beginning with the pregame show at 6:45.
