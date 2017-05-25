Graduation will be held tonight (May 26) at 7pm night for Coffee County High School seniors. A crowd estimated of over 5,000 will watch graduates accept their diplomas behind Raider Academy in Manchester at Carden-Jerrell Field.
Around 460 seniors will take their next step toward a future full of expectations as they will hear from fellow classmates; Valedictorian – Baylee Nester and Salutatorian – Kaylee Skipper. Many of the grads will take a break from school for a short period before heading off to college, and others will jump right into the workforce. The 2017-2018 school year begins in just over two months.
CHS Seniors Graduate Friday
