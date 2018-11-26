The CHS Library will host a craft/vendor fair on Saturday, December 1st from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. There are about 25 booths selling items from baked goods to handmade animal calls. There will also be a Scholastic Book Fair and Pictures with Santa.
Proceeds from the fair booth sales will go toward the CHS Library and the Coffee County Imagination Library.
Pictures with Santa will benefit The Dusty Elam foundation.
CHS Library to Host Craft/Vendor Fair Saturday
