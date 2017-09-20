CHS Golf Wins Region; Punches Ticket to State Tournament

Coach Mike Ray was pleased with the historic result and had this to say on Monday night:
2017 is the 5th straight year for a Red Raider state qualifier for the state tournament. The Red Raiders shot a team score of 300. Coffee County was led by Samuel Prater who had a 71. That was good enough to earn him 2nd individual medalist honors. Austin Farris shot a 73, Reid Lawrence carded a 76, Josh Perry finished with an 80 and Matthew Hale got around in 82 strokes. The Red Raiders are coached by Mike Ray and Lucky Knott. After the match, Coach Ray had this to say about Lucky Knott, who rejoined the team this season:
The TSSAA state golf tournament will take place on October 3rd and 4th at Manchester’s own Willowbrook Golf Club. Admission to attend each round is $8 per person. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on tee times daily during the tournament. A select number of golf carts will be available to rent for spectators who meet ADA requirements and complete the Accommodation Request Form and file it with TSSAA in advance of the State Championships. For more information, you can check out the TSSAA website at: http://tssaasports.com/golf/