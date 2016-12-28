Christmas Tree Recycling in Tullahoma

Tullahoma Public Works is now accepting cut Christmas trees at the recycling convenience center, located at 942 Maplewood. Remove stands, lights, ornaments, nails and tinsel.
Trees will be accepted Monday-Thursday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Saturday and Sunday, 8:30am to 4:30pm with a break from Noon to 1:00pm.
Curbside Tree pick-up is available with your normal debris collection.
If your garbage day is:
• Tuesday– pick-up is the first week of the month
• Wednesday– pick-up is the second week of the month
• Thursday– pick-up is the third week of the month
• Friday– pick-up is the fourth week of the month
Have debris at the curb on Monday of your week.
Normal yard waste pick-up will also resume in January. They apologize for the delay in pick up in December, but efforts were focused on tornado recovery. Thank you for your patience and have a Happy New Year.
