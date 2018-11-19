Christmas is just around the corner, which means now is the time to start planning a trip to a local tree farm. As the cool, crisp air draws near, a visit to the farm is the perfect outdoor adventure to generate some holiday spirit and family fun.
Many farms sell Christmas trees between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, with some starting earlier. Regardless of when you visit, local producers recommend you call for availability before you go.
Even if you aren’t looking for a fresh Christmas tree, many tree farms offer other fun activities for the whole family. Whether you’re hoping to get a picture with Santa Claus, take a hike through the trails, or stroll through the gift shop, you will make memories that will last a lifetime.
Be sure to visit www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app to find a local Christmas tree farm near you. Follow “PickTNProducts” on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about local activities, seasonal recipes, and products.
The nearest location is located at 4580 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, TN.
Christmas Tree Farms Opening
