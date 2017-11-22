The City of Manchester’s Christmas parade will take place on Saturday, November 25th at 6:30 pm. Parade line up will start at 5:00 pm. The theme for this year’s parade is Christmas Movie Magic. The parade is sponsored by: Lovelady Auto Parts, Al White Ford – Lincoln, First National Bank, The Law Offices of Eric Burch and People’s Bank and Trust Company.
Following the parade, there will be a Christmas tree lighting on the square at 7:30 pm. The 25-foot tree is presented by the John Roberts Auto Group and Manchester Tourism.
Christmas Parade is Saturday Night in Manchester
