Christmas Parade is Nov 25 in Manchester

The City of Manchester’s Christmas parade will take place on Saturday, November 25th at 6:30 pm. Parade line up will start at 5:00 pm. The theme for this year’s parade is Christmas Movie Magic.
Following the parade, there will be a Christmas tree lighting on the square at 7:30 pm.
To register an entry for the parade, please contact A.J. Fox at the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at 931-728-0273 or ajfox@cityofmanchestertn.com. Entries must be received by Monday, November 13th. There is no cost to submit an entry for the parade. First place through third place cash prizes will be awarded in two different categories.
Sponsored by: Lovelady Auto Parts, First National Bank, The Law Offices of Eric Burch, Al White Ford – Lincoln, and People’s Bank and Trust Company.
