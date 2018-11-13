Christmas Parade is Nov. 24 in Manchester

It is that time of year again to start thinking about how you are going to decorate your float or vehicle for the City of Manchester’s Christmas Parade. The theme this year is “The Joy of Giving”. The parade will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018.
To go along with the theme of “The Joy of Giving.” The Manchester Rec Center has partnered with the local Good Samaritan to have a city-wide food drive. They are encouraging parade participants to start their own food drives, in order to donate the items, the night of the Christmas parade. The Manchester Rec Center will have drop off locations setup along the parade route to accept donations. For more information about the food drive, please contact Amanda Morton at 931-728-0273 or amorton@cityofmanchestertn.com
Parade lineup starts at 5:00 pm. For more info call A.J. Fox at 931-728-0273 or e-mail at ajfox@cityofmanchestertn.com. The downtown Christmas Tree lighting will take place at 7:30pm.
