On Saturday November 25, 2017 the Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Department Christmas float won the 1st place prize in the large division at the Manchester Parade. On Tuesday (Dec. 5, 2017) their float committee members Lesley Hennessee, Kelly Smith and Larry Floyd presented the prize money to Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves.
All of the money will be used for gifts for children and food baskets for the needy at Christmas.
Christmas Float Winnings Donated
