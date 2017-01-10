Chili Cook-off is Jan 21

A Chili Cook-off is planned for January 21 at the American Legion Post 78 building located at 130 Shelton Road in Manchester.
The American Legion Riders are hosting the event from 6pm-8pm.
Admission is $5 and to enter the Chili Cook-off, the cost is only $3.
For further information please call Bonnie Edwards, Committee Chair, at 931-728-1533.
Prize money will be awarded to the winner of the competition. Come on out and try some great chili.
