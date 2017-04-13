Flash back to the 1980’s and help raise money for the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center’s annual fundraiser. Totally 80’s: Party with a Purpose will be held on Friday, April 21st at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center. The party begins at 6 PM with a silent auction and dinner and live auction to follow. Live auction items include Bonnaroo tickets, 55 Inch 4K Ultra Television, Walt Disney World tickets, Southwest Airlines tickets, Callaway Golf Equipment, pizza for a year at J & G Pizza and Steak House, A Day in Lynchburg, a load of stone from Rogers Group and much more.
Escape will be providing music and dancing throughout the night along with a photo booth courtesy of Christopher Equipment and Supply.
Tickets are $50 per person and $100 per couple with all proceeds going to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center. Call 723-8888 to reserve your ticket by Monday, April 17th.
This year the CAC is also putting a number of auction items online for those who cannot attend, but would like to support the Advocacy Center and their work. To bid on some of the online auction items or to buy tickets to next Friday’s event, visit https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?vhost=cccac2017
The online auction will run through Thursday, April 20th at 4 PM! All proceeds from this event as well as the online auction helps support the services the Center provides for children who have been possible victims of abuse and their non-offending families. The Children’s Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews of child victims, child and family advocacy services, mental health services, prevention services and partners with Our Kids to bring specialized medical exams to children who are victims of sexual abuse. All services are provided free of charge.
Children's Advocacy Center Flashes Back to the 80's with Totally 80's Party with a Purpose
