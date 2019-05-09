Children Benefit from Voluntary Pre-K

Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn has announced that 18,560 students in 928 classrooms across Tennessee will benefit from the Voluntary Pre-K (VPK) program in the 2019-20 school year. 138 districts applied for and received VPK funding through the competitive grant designed to serve 4-year-old students who are at-risk and students in high-priority communities. Sixty-eight of these 138 districts are rural.
Revisions to the Tennessee Early Learning Developmental Standards (TN ELDS) aligned instructional expectations with Tennessee’s K-12 Academic Standards to ensure kindergarten readiness.
For the 2019-20 school year the Coffee County School system will continue to have 7 classes, Manchester City keeps their number at 3 and Tullahoma will have the same as 2018-19 with 4 classes.