According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, they worked a crash involving a Coffee County student that had exited a school bus on Ragsdale road in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon. The child had gotten off the school bus and the bus driver had apparently turned the stoplights off and proceeded to the next stop when the child attempted to cross the roadway behind the bus.
The vehicle, a 2005 Ford Fusion was driven by a 24 year-old female and she was unable to stop and struck the child in the roadway. The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No charges are being filed.
Child Struck by Car at Bus Stop
