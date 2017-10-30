The 34th annual Sportsmen and Businessmen will conduct their fundraising event on November 4, 2017 at the Manchester/Coffee County Conference Center. The fun starts at 5pm and will include dinner, live music by the Sound Dawgs, dancing, a reverse raffle and their one-of-a-kind live and silent auctions.
The reverse raffle will have a grand prize of $5,000. Tickets are still on sale for the raffle for $25 each of 5 for $100.
The money goes to help people in need and donations are tax deductible. For more information call 931-728-5048.
Charitable Event is set for Saturday
The 34th annual Sportsmen and Businessmen will conduct their fundraising event on November 4, 2017 at the Manchester/Coffee County Conference Center. The fun starts at 5pm and will include dinner, live music by the Sound Dawgs, dancing, a reverse raffle and their one-of-a-kind live and silent auctions.