The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department sent out information to the public on Wednesday morning that they were investigating a theft of property case. The theft apparently took place around Thanksgiving in Hillsboro. The sheriff’s department was needing to identify two male subjects.
By thanks Wednesday afternoon the sheriff’s department sent out a release to thank the public for its help. The case was solved, and charges are pending.
Charges Pending against Two Men after Public Posting by the Sheriff’s Dept.
