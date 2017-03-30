Charges levied in Coffee County against Nashville woman for Stolen Car and more
According to warrant obtained by Trooper Jonathan Williams, Masharie Shavon Pirtle, 38, of Nashville was arrested on March 29 on the charges.
According to the warrant, the trooper stopped Pirtle on Interstate 24 for a traffic violation. When he checked to learn about the status of her driver license he learned that she was driving on revoked license for the third time. She was also found to be driving a rental car that had not been turned in.
While correction officers were searching her while processing her into the jail they found hidden inside of her of marijuana.
Pirtle was charged with contraband in a penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license, theft of property and possession of schedule VI. Her bond was set at $22,000 and she is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on May 2.