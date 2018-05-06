Charges Dropped against Morrison Man

Earlier this year we reported that Robert Hulan allegedly cut a realtor lock off a home in Manchester without permission to enter the residence. According to the arrest warrant, Hulan then entered the house and began living in the home and parking his vehicle in the driveway. The value of the home is approximately $90,000.
Hulan, now 65, of Clayton Lane, Morrison, was arrested on Jan. 9. He was released on a $40,000 bond and was set to appear in court on May 12.
All of the charges that incident have been dismissed. The decision was signed by Timothy R. Brock of Coffee County General Sessions Court and certified on April 17.