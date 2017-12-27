Back in November, Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation obtained an indictment for a deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who was accused of misusing information in a criminal investigation. During the investigation, Agents say they developed information that Timothy Martin Tyler provided a suspect with information about his impending arrest. Charges against Tyler for allegedly tipping off a suspect about a pending arrest have been dismissed, according to Sheriff Tim Fuller
Fuller said Wednesday the charges were dismissed due to a lack of information to prosecute the case.
Tyler, 47, was put on administrative leave without pay by the sheriff’s office when he was indicted.
An internal investigation is continuing, and Tyler is on desk duty.
Charges Dropped Against Franklin County Deputy
