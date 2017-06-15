Charges Dropped against County Commissioner Steven Jones
According to Police Chief Mark Yother, Colvin received a call from Assistant Chief Adam Floied that Jones could possibly be impaired. Jones was inside the Coffee County Administrated Plaza attending the County Commission meeting. The report goes onto say that when Jones was leaving the building and on his way to his car, Colvin explained to Jones what was going on.
According to Jones, after paying a fine of $363, he was released from the Coffee County Jail.
Now the charges have been dropped by Coffee County District Attorney General Crag Northcott.
Northcott told WMSR News, “The case was brought to my attention, so I looked into it, and after looking at the arrest warrant and talking to the officers involved and to witnesses, it appears there was sufficient evidence that Mr Jones had been drinking.” Northcott went onto say that the second element of the public intoxication law that requires the person to be a danger to himself, a danger to others or unreasonably annoying and he felt that was not the case with Jones. Northcott added that he did not think Officer Colvin acted with malice.
Jones’ attorney, Ray Fraley of Fayetteville, said he plans to file a suit against the City of Manchester, the Manchester Police Department and the still unidentified person the Manchester Police Department said to have alerted them about Jones’ alleged behavior. Fraley added that the suit would be for malicious prosecution and slander.