Grundy County School Board attorney Chuck Cagle told the media on Thursday that Grundy County Director of Schools Jessie Kinsey and a judge have agreed on guidelines for the homebound education for the five students charged with attempted aggravated rape of a fellow student are currently suspended from school. They will be suspended for 10 days after they return from fall break on Monday. After the suspension, the students will receive a “homebound” education while on house arrest.
The five students are on house arrest with GPS monitors and will appear in court again on November 15, 2017.
Charged Grundy Co. Students will go on Homebound after Suspension
