Certain Pain Clinics to Close

Three months after its former CEO was indicted for Medicare fraud, a giant pain management company with clinics in 12 states is shutting locations throughout Tennessee and beyond.
Comprehensive Pain Specialists has made no public statements saying why or when the closures are occurring, but Tennessean reporters have confirmed locations are already closed or closing soon.
Reporters called each of the company’s 60 clinics on Tuesday morning. Sixteen confirmed they were closing this month. At another 11, phone calls were forwarded to voicemail messages that state the clinics were already closed.
None of the 21 Tennessee clinics said they would remain open. Two clinic employees said the company was closing all clinics by the end of the month, but insisted they were not permitted to make statements about the closures.
Comprehensive Pain Management, also known as Anesthesia Services Associates, is headquartered in Middle Tennessee but runs 60 pain management clinics and employs about 250 medical professionals, according to federal court documents.
