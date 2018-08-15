During the first half of this year, there were 107 reported cases of measles in 21 states, including Tennessee.
If the rate of infection continues, 2018 is on track to become one of the worst years for measles in the last decade.
Last year there were 118 cases during the entire year.
The worst measles outbreak was in 2014 when there were 667 cases.
The Centers for Disease Control reports the majority of people who got measles were unvaccinated. Travelers continue to bring it to the U.S. and measles is still common in some countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa.
Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing. The symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and sore throat, followed by a rash that spreads over the body. Adults and children are advised to get the Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.
Centers for Disease Control Warns about Measles
