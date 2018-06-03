The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s American Job Center in Tullahoma is hosting a multi-employer “Celebrate Summer Hiring Fair” Thursday, June 14, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Tullahoma Business Center.
Two dozen companies and organizations from the greater Tullahoma area will participate in the event and many will have recruiters on-site. Companies participating in the event include Tyson, Walmart Distribution Center, Great Lakes Cheese, Bridgestone, and many others.
American Job Center staff will be available to help job seekers with job applications and to provide instruction on how to improve resumes. Staff will also work with job seekers to help them register on Jobs4TN.gov, Tennessee’s one-stop job portal that has more than 100,000 current openings across the state.
American Job Center hiring events are free and open to the public. Job seekers are encouraged to dress appropriately for a job interview and to bring a current resume.
“Celebrate Summer Hiring Fair” to be held in Tullahoma
