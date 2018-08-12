The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now warning five states, including Tennessee about Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.
The CDC says Tennessee, North Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri account for over 60 percent of spotted fever cases in the nation.
The disease is transmitted by ticks and can be fatal without immediate treatment.
Symptoms can include a high fever, headache, pain in the muscles and discomfort.
The CDC saying its crucial to keep an eye on these warning signs and get treatment within the first five days.
CDC Warns about Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
